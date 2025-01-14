KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — A local woman has been hailed for her selfless actions after helping a 68-year-old Singaporean man who was severely injured in a motorcycle crash near the Tanjung Kupang toll plaza in Johor.

The accident, which occurred at 6.40pm on January 8, involved two motorcycles and resulted in two victims being injured.

“I’m not sure how the accident happened, but when I arrived, I saw two people lying on the road. One wasn’t badly hurt, but the other, a 68-year-old Chinese uncle from Singapore, was in critical condition. He had injuries to his face and hands, and blood was flowing nonstop,” wrote a Facebook user who witnessed the incident.

According to the post, several motorcyclists returning from work had stopped to assist in moving the motorcycles and helping the victims. However, it was the arrival of a Malay woman on a scooter that stood out.

“She quickly provided first aid to the uncle. Guys, I have to say this from my heart—this was the first time in my life I saw an ‘angel’ in front of me.

“The way she handled the uncle, the way she took care of him—it was like she was caring for her father. The uncle was in bad shape, losing a lot of blood and growing weaker, almost fainting, but she never gave up and did her best to comfort him,” the user wrote, sharing a video of the incident.

The woman reportedly stayed by the elderly man’s side until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital for treatment.

“Her clothes, jacket, and hands were covered in blood, but she remained by his side until the ambulance came.

“After the uncle was taken away, we helped load his motorcycle onto a Hilux. When everything was done, I realised the sister was no longer there. I don’t know her name or where she came from, but I believe God sent her to that place,” the Facebook user said in the post.