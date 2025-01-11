SINGAPORE, Jan 11 — At least 82 cases of malware scams have been reported to Singapore authorities since December 2024, with the victims losing a total of S$625,000.

The scams began with fraudulent ads on Facebook and TikTok promoting travel and cleaning services, The Straits Times reported today.

Victims were asked to provide their contact details to express interest in the services, according to the news article.

Scammers then contacted them via WhatsApp, requesting a S$5 membership fee or an upfront deposit through a phishing link.

After entering their credit or debit card details, victims encountered payment issues.

They were instructed to download a malicious Android Package Kit (APK) file – used to install Android applications – to resolve these problems.

Once installed, the malware allowed scammers to remotely control the victims’ devices.

In some cases, victims were guided to disable Google Play Protect, leaving them vulnerable to further malware.

The malware enabled scammers to steal sensitive information, including SMS one-time passwords.

The police urged the public to practise “ACT” – add security features, check for signs, and report scams to authorities.



