SINGAPORE, Jan 2 — Singapore’s economy grew 4.0 per cent in 2024, its fastest annual pace since exiting the pandemic, accelerating from an expansion of 1.1 per cent in 2023 and 3.8 per cent in 2022, preliminary government data showed today.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 4.3 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, according to advance estimates from the trade ministry, above a median forecast of 3.3 per cent in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP expanded 0.1 per cent in the October-December period.

Maybank economist Chua Hak Bin said: “Singapore is starting the year in a sweet spot, with growth on a high and inflation at below 2 per cent.”

“Shifting supply chains to Southeast Asia and front-loading of shipments ahead of potential higher U.S. tariffs will continue to drive manufacturing growth in the first half of 2025,” Chua said.

The trade ministry said in November it expected growth of 1.0 per cent to 3.0 per cent in 2025.

OCBC economist Selena Ling said the cautious forecast was realistic given current external headwinds and “is likely due to Trump 2.0 tariffs and also possibly the fading of front-loading activities”.

However, she said growth is unlikely to slow too significantly in 2025. “Assuming tariffs don’t impact Singapore directly, the 1 per cent year-on-year floor should hold. My baseline is still about 2 per cent given higher base”.

November’s annual inflation rate of 1.9 per cent was the lowest in almost three years, creating room for the central bank to ease monetary policy at its January review, though analysts believe it might wait until later in 2025 to assess the impact of incoming US President Donald Trump’s policies.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore held policy steady at its October review as data showed the pace of activity picking up. Its next review is due before the end of the month. — Reuters