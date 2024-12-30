SINGAPORE, Dec 30 — Food delivery service foodpanda announced today that it will raise its platform fees in Singapore from S$0.40 (RM1.30) to S$0.60 (RM2), effective from January 1, 2025.

This increase follows the enactment of the Platform Workers Act, which comes into force at the beginning of the year.

Mothership reported that the updated platform fee of S$0.60 aligns with the fee that rival Grab will implement, marking a shift for both services in light of the new regulations.

Users were notified of the change via email, but the correspondence did not directly reference the Platform Workers Act, the report added.

Instead, it highlighted that the increased fee would support “government initiatives that uplift our delivery partners.”

Foodpanda further explained that the fee adjustment would contribute to “ongoing efforts” to improve user experience and fund the company’s engagement programmes.

The company reassured customers with a statement expressing understanding of the potential discomfort caused by price hikes.

“We understand that price changes are never easy, and appreciate your continued support as we work to enhance our services and help our foodpanda community thrive,” the email read.

According to Mothership. the Platform Workers Act, passed by the Singapore Parliament in September 2024, is designed to provide enhanced labour protections for delivery workers, including private-hire car drivers and cabbies.

Under the new law, platform workers born after 1995 will be entitled to Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.

The legislation aims to ensure better rights, obligations, and protections for workers in the gig economy, alongside clearer representation for both platform workers and operators.