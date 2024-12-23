SINGAPORE, Dec 23 — The National University of Singapore (NUS) is introducing new measures for campus visitors from January 13 to February 21, requiring all visitors to register and book a group tour slot.

The move aims to manage increased visitor traffic during a busy period and follows several recent challenges tied to a surge in tourist numbers at the university.

An NUS spokesman confirmed to Straits Times today that the new policy comes in response to mounting issues caused by large crowds of tourists, including overcrowded seating areas, long waits for toilets, and strained shuttle bus and canteen services, she added.

“Those not accompanied by a student ambassador or docent will be asked to leave the campus,” she was quoted as saying.

The NUS spokesman also said that licensed travel agents and tour guides, registered with the Singapore Tourism Board, may book guided group tours, while other visitors can arrange tours with registered student docents.

All tour groups must also submit the bus licence plate details in advance as part of the registration process.

Straits Times reported that in addition to the tour restrictions, NUS has implemented other campus access measures.

From Monday to Friday, between 8am and 2pm, the internal shuttle bus service will be available only to students, staff, and authorised individuals.

Access to University Town food courts will also be limited to these groups during lunchtime hours, from 11am to 2pm.

The university also released a list of dates when the campus will be closed to visitors, citing events that require high student participation.

These dates include February 5 and several dates in August 2025, namely August 1, 6, 8, 13, 14, 15, and 27.

Earlier this year, the NUS Students’ Union called for a town hall with university management to address student concerns about the increasing tourist numbers.

In response, NUS issued a circular outlining new guidelines, including limiting daily slots for tour buses entering campus starting in January 2025, coinciding with the expected peak tourist season.

Student-led tours will also face restrictions, as all student ambassadors must now register with the Office of the Provost, and docents must reserve slots for the tours they wish to lead.

Unlicensed tour guides and students who conduct unreserved tours could face disciplinary action, with the university warning that such violations will be reported to the authorities.