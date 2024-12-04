LONDON, Dec 4 — The extradition request for fugitive Singaporean lawyer Charles Yeo will be heard in May 2025, following an initial court hearing in London yesterday,

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Yeo, 34, appeared at Westminster Magistrate’s Court, speaking only to confirm his name and date of birth while remaining behind a screen.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that Singapore authorities want him extradited over charges related to the abetment of cheating.

According to a statement from Singapore’s Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 13, the request stems from allegations that Yeo was involved in the release of funds to his law firm, purportedly as part of a settlement sum in a client’s claim.

UK court documents indicate the incident occurred between July 29 and November 30, 2020, the CNA report added.

Yeo was arrested by UK authorities on November 4 and has been held in custody ever since.

Despite being granted conditional bail for £75,000 (RM424,253) in November, his release has been delayed due to complications in verifying whether the UK Home Office still holds his passport.

As an alternative to confirming his passport’s location, Yeo’s legal team had also attempted to cancel the passport at the Singapore High Commission in London.

However, by yesterday’s hearing, they had yet to receive confirmation of the cancellation.

The judge noted that confirmation from Singaporean authorities that the passport had been cancelled would satisfy the bail condition.

“It seems to me you’ll have to wait until the Singapore authorities have that opportunity,” he remarked.

Another hearing is scheduled for December 10, by which time Yeo’s legal team hopes to receive confirmation of the passport cancellation.

If granted bail, Yeo will be subject to electronic monitoring, a strict curfew, and regular reporting to a police station while awaiting the full extradition hearing next year.