SINGAPORE, Dec 1 — Grab Singapore has issued an apology after one of its drivers sent a message rejecting a fare in a manner deemed unprofessional and rude.

The driver’s response, which was made public online but has since been removed, read: “S$5.70 ask Grab CEO to take you.”

The passenger said they had booked a JustGrab service for two people and a wheelchair. The fare for this trip was S$5.70 (about RM19).

In Singapore, JustGrab, launched seven years ago, connects passengers to nearby drivers for fixed-fare rides.

Passengers requiring wheelchair assistance should, however, opt for GrabAssist, where drivers are specially trained by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC).

Upon discovering the fare of S$5.70, the driver rejected the booking and added the inappropriate remark about the Grab CEO taking the passengers instead.

In a statement to media site Mothership, Grab Singapore apologised on behalf of the driver, acknowledging that the response was inappropriate.

The company confirmed that the driver admitted to making a mistake.

Grab Singapore also highlighted that passengers should select the appropriate ride option based on their needs, as not all vehicles can accommodate large items like wheelchairs.

“We are sorry for the unpleasant experience the passenger had with our driver-partner. This incident does not reflect the integrity and professionalism that the majority of our driver-partners uphold in accordance with our code of conduct,” Grab Singapore was quoted as saying.

The company added that the driver, who has no prior offences, had been given a warning.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind both our driver-partners and passengers to treat each other with respect in all their interactions. They can contact Grab if they require assistance at any point in time,” Grab Singapore added.