SINGAPORE, Nov 23 — A Singaporean man has been arrested for making a false bomb threat at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, according to Khaosod English.

The Thai news site said that the incident occurred on Thursday, when the suspect, identified as “Mr Ho”, made a hoax call targeting a Thai AirAsia flight preparing for takeoff at 2:47pm.

Police apprehended him later that evening within the airport terminal, using his phone signal to trace him, the report added.

Authorities revealed that Ho, who had overstayed his visa by 28 days, confessed to the act, citing stress over family issues as the motive.

The bomb threat disrupted Flight FD 3114 to Hat Yai, forcing 162 passengers and six crew members to disembark for security checks.

Emergency protocols delayed the flight for hours as the aircraft underwent a thorough inspection.

Ho, a frequent visitor to Thailand with no prior criminal record, now faces prosecution under Thailand’s Air Navigation Act, which imposes penalties of five to 15 years imprisonment and fines of up to 600,000 baht (RM77,800) for such offences.

Additionally, he risks deportation and permanent blacklisting from the country, alongside potential civil lawsuits from the airport, airline, and affected passengers.

Police Lieutenant General Choengron RimPadee, a spokesman for Thailand’s Immigration Bureau, condemned the act, highlighting its severe ramifications.

“The cost of such irresponsible actions extends far beyond any momentary amusement,” he said, warning both locals and foreigners against similar behaviour.