SINGAPORE, Nov 23 — In a landmark ruling that could reshape how cheese is marketed in Singapore, the Court of Appeal yesterday decided that Parmesan is not the same as Parmigiano Reggiano, citing differences in how local consumers perceive the terms.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that the court, comprising Justices Tay Yong Kwang, Belinda Ang, and Judith Prakash, found that Singapore consumers do not associate Parmesan cheese solely with the specific Italian region that produces Parmigiano Reggiano.

Instead, the way Parmesan is marketed locally has led consumers to view it as a type of cheese that can originate from outside Italy.

The decision follows an appeal by Fonterra Brands (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a New Zealand dairy cooperative selling Parmesan under its Perfect Italiano brand, the report stated.

Fonterra challenged earlier rulings that Parmesan is a translation of Parmigiano Reggiano, a geographical indication (GI) that protects products from specific territories.

CNA further reported that the GI for Parmigiano Reggiano, registered in Singapore in June 2019, covers cheese made in designated parts of Italy.

The Consorzio del Formaggio Parmigiano Reggiano, which oversees the GI, opposed Fonterra’s claim that Parmesan should not be equated with Parmigiano Reggiano.

Fonterra argued that Parmesan cheese sold in Singapore differs in composition, taste, and origin, with evidence showing numerous non-Italian Parmesan products in local markets.

The company highlighted that Parmesan and Parmigiano Reggiano are often categorised separately in local supermarkets and online platforms, reinforcing the perception of them as distinct products.

Senior Justice Prakash, delivering the court’s judgment, noted that words must be understood in their local context.

She stated that Parmesan, as used in Singapore, refers to a broader category of cheese and is not exclusively linked to the Italian GI.

The court ruled in Fonterra’s favour, ordering a qualification to be entered in the GI Register, clarifying that Parmigiano Reggiano’s protection does not extend to the term Parmesan.

The Consorzio was also ordered to pay S$100,000 in costs to Fonterra.

This decision marks a significant development for food labelling regulations in Singapore, underscoring the importance of local consumer perceptions in determining the scope of GI protections.