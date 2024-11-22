SINGAPORE, Nov 22 — A man accused of fatally assaulting a Yakult delivery worker in Singapore was denied bail today due to concerns over public safety.

Lim Chuan Xun, 30, allegedly punched 68-year-old Au Sock Hua in the face on October 29 at a public housing block in Sengkang Central. Au later died from her injuries in hospital.

Media outlet CNA reported today that during the court hearing, prosecutors argued that Lim posed a high risk of reoffending and could relapse into mental illness, which they suggested contributed to the attack.

Although Lim had been remanded for psychiatric assessment, the prosecutor requested that he remain in custody to ensure public safety, the report added.

According to CNA, Lim, appearing without a lawyer, denied the accusation.

He also insisted he had no reason to harm anyone, stating he was a “good guy” and that there was “no reason for me to punch anyone”.

“I hope the court won’t think that I was the murderer just because I was seen in the lift with the Yakult auntie,” Lim was quoted as saying.

District Judge Eugene Teo agreed with the prosecution’s request to deny bail, stating that Lim should remain in custody to “stabilise.”

Lim faces six charges, including causing grievous hurt, using abusive language, and committing a rash act.

He is also accused of a separate incident earlier this year where he allegedly fought with a man and threw the man’s phone from a building. Additionally, Lim allegedly insulted a police officer during a 999 call in May 2023.

The prosecution has requested four more weeks to complete investigations, pending medical reports.

Lim will return to court on December 6.

If convicted of grievous hurt, he faces up to 10 years in prison, with lesser penalties for the other charges.