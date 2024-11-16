SINGAPORE, Nov 16 — Genting Singapore’s Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has launched a S$6.8 billion (RM22.67 billion) expansion to revitalise its appeal as international tourism rebounds sluggishly.

The development, unveiled yesterday, will feature a waterfront promenade, a four-storey retail and entertainment complex, and two luxury hotels adding 700 rooms to its existing portfolio.

“This upcoming development project is like no other before it in Singapore or the region and will be a must-visit in the global tourism landscape,” Tan Hee Teck, CEO of RWS, was quoted as saying by The Business Times.

The report said the expansion includes attractions such as a Harry Potter interactive art experience, debuting in November, and a Minion Land theme park at Universal Studios Singapore in early 2025.

Its centrepiece will be an 88m-tall light sculpture and a mountain trail with panoramic views of the Greater Southern Waterfront and Singapore’s Central Business District, it added.

Singapore’s Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, praised the project’s potential.

“The new waterfront lifestyle development is a key feature of RWS’ expansion and an exciting new addition to Singapore’s vibrant tourism landscape,” he said, highlighting the economic benefits, job creation, and opportunities for local businesses.

According to The Business Times, the project comes as RWS grapples with declining revenue.

Genting Singapore reported a 63 per cent fall in net profit to S$79.4 million for Q3 2024, with gaming revenue dropping 28 per cent. Non-gaming revenue edged up 1 per cent to S$231.8 million.

Meanwhile, rival Marina Bay Sands is also investing heavily, with a US$1.75 billion hotel refurbishment and an US$8 billion expansion featuring a fourth tower and a 15,000-seat arena, set to begin construction in July 2025.

RWS aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, incorporating low-carbon concrete and targeting a 29,500-tonne reduction in embodied carbon emissions.

The project also seeks the Building and Construction Authority’s Green Mark Platinum certification, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.