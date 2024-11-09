SINGAPORE, Nov 9 — Singapore police said yesterday that they shot a man at Pasir Ris Park that morning after he allegedly attacked officers with an improvised flame-emitting device.

According to AsiaOne, four officers had responded to a call reporting a woman on a ledge at the top of a bird-watching tower in the park.

Suspecting the call was a ruse to lure them, police located the man in a nearby hut.

As the man reportedly advanced on the officers with the device, “the officers drew their weapons and commanded him to stop and drop the improvised device,” police said.

Despite repeated warnings, he continued, prompting a 30-year-old officer to fire a shot.

Officers arrested the man after he fell, finding a knife nearby, the report added.

He was given first aid and later taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Police told AsiaOne that the man has an outstanding warrant and a history of offences, including grievous hurt and harassment.

Bedok Police Division Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Ang, described the incident as a targeted attack on officers.

“Our officers responded decisively according to the situation and their training. I am proud of their courage and resilience,” he was quoted as saying.

The man, now facing charges of attempted murder, could face life imprisonment and caning, or up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or caning.