SINGAPORE, Nov 8 — A police officer shot a man in the arm at Pasir Ris Park in Singapore today, reportedly after he was seen holding a weapon.

The incident, occurring around 6am near a bird-watching tower, involved an emotionally agitated man who appeared to pose a threat to others, according to Singapore Chinese-language newspaper, Lianhe Zaobao.

Following the shooting, the man was hospitalised, while both paths to the tower were cordoned off when Singapore daily The Straits Times (ST) arrived at around 12:40pm.

Several police officers and vehicles were also spotted at the scene.

Nick Wheeler, a local resident who encountered the cordon during his walk, told ST that he saw two officers searching the area.

“They were looking for something on the ground and in the bushes,” the 52-year-old accountant was quoted as saying.

Another regular park-goer, Brian Chong, expressed surprise to ST.

“Such incidents are rare in Singapore, so it’s quite scary,” the 30-year-old IT professional said.

“But if the man was intending to harm the public, it’s good the police intervened.”

This incident recalls a similar shooting in March 2022, when police shot a 64-year-old man wielding a knife at Bendemeer Road.

A recent coroner’s inquiry into that case ruled it an “unfortunate misadventure,” with District Judge Kamala Ponnampalam affirming that the officer’s actions were justified under the circumstances.