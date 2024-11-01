Singapore govt accuses Lee Hsien Yang of turning ‘personal vendetta’ into smear campaign against country

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 — The Singapore government has accused Lee Hsien Yang, son of the late founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, of transforming a “personal vendetta” into an international smear campaign against his family and the nation.

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 — The Singapore government has accused Lee Hsien Yang, son of the late founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, of transforming a “personal vendetta” into an international smear campaign against his family and the nation.

This condemnation follows Lee’s recent interviews, where he criticised the current state of Singapore, claiming it has become increasingly repressive and corrupt since his father’s passing, according to a report published by Channel News Asia yesterday.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Lee made a series of claims, suggesting that corruption has worsened in the decade since his father’s death.

The article published on Thursday was titled “Singapore’s affluent veneer hides repression and corruption, says son of its modern-day founder”.

In response, the Singapore government remarked that Lee is a “major beneficiary of the Singapore system” and accused him of misusing his platform to undermine the country.

The government emphasised that Lee and his wife, Lee Suet Fern, had been found by both a Disciplinary Tribunal and the Court of Three Judges to have misled his father during the execution of his last will.

“He has decided to turn his personal vendetta into an international smear campaign against his father, his family and his country,” the statement read.

The government urged media outlets, including the Associated Press, to consider these findings when assessing the credibility of Lee’s claims.

Additionally, the government pointed out that Lee has alleged in his asylum application in the UK that one reason for the supposed persecution he faces is to prevent his son, Li Shengwu, from becoming prime minister, despite his son’s repeated statements of having no such ambition.

“That he would go so far as to allege this shows his campaign against Singapore is not based on principles,” the government stated.

Lee has been residing outside of Singapore since 2022, after opting not to attend a scheduled police interview regarding potential offences related to false evidence in judicial proceedings concerning his father’s will.

He recently declared himself a political refugee in the UK, citing “attacks” from the Singapore government as his reason for seeking asylum.

The Singapore government also referred to a recent interview Lee gave to The Guardian, where he stated that Singapore retains repressive measures from the time his father was prime minister.

However, the government countered, noting that Lee’s criticism appears to have shifted; after facing backlash from Singaporeans for denouncing his father, he now claims that the laws have become more politically repressive since Lee Kuan Yew’s death.

In defending its political integrity, the government highlighted that Singapore is the only South-east Asian nation to have held regular elections without ever suspending its Constitution or imposing martial law.

“Singaporeans are free to vote for whichever party they think can better serve Singapore,” the statement noted, mentioning that approximately 40 per cent of voters support opposition parties.

The government also addressed Lee’s allegations regarding corruption, stating that all instances he cited have been thoroughly investigated and dealt with through the courts and Parliament.

They pointed to the successful prosecution of offenders involved in the recent billion-dollar money laundering case and asserted that robust actions were taken in the high-profile 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Concluding its statement, the government reaffirmed its commitment to combating corruption, stating, “Singapore takes a firm stance against corruption and other serious financial crimes.” They referenced the sentencing of a former minister for accepting gifts as evidence of their rigorous enforcement of anti-corruption measures, asserting that this commitment to justice remains steadfast, continuing the legacy established by Lee Kuan Yew.

