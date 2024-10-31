SINGAPORE, Oct 31 — A Singaporean man was fined S$500 (RM1,655) yesterday for stroking the hand of a polling officer while waiting to vote in the 2023 Presidential Election.

Media site CNA reported that Wickramasinghe Ashley Anura, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of using criminal force against the 31-year-old female polling officer at a polling station in Geylang on September 1, 2023.

According to the facts of the case, Wickramasinghe arrived at the polling station at around 9.30am with his girlfriend.

As he approached the counter manned by the polling officer, he exhibited signs of intoxication, which the officer noted when she detected the smell of alcohol on him.

During the interaction, as the officer read Wickramasinghe’s name aloud, he unexpectedly began to sing while maintaining eye contact, which made her uncomfortable.

He then reached out and stroked her hand, prompting her to quickly retract it.

This action was witnessed by a senior presiding officer, who intervened and instructed Wickramasinghe to stop.

In response, Wickramasinghe made a flippant remark about security before the police were called.

Wickramasinghe later admitted to being drunk at the time of the incident and has no prior convictions.

In court, the prosecution argued for a S$500 fine, noting that his actions constituted an aggravating factor due to the victim’s role as a public servant. Wickramasinghe’s lawyer, Jared Lee, requested a fine at the same amount, highlighting his client’s remorse and cooperation with authorities.

He also noted that Wickramasinghe contributes financially to his elderly parents and has taken steps to prevent similar incidents by using an opioid blocker to reduce the pleasure associated with alcohol consumption.

The judge acknowledged the aggravating circumstances of the incident but also considered Wickramasinghe’s early plea and mitigating factors.

Ultimately, she imposed a fine of S$500, with the alternative of two days in jail if the fine was unpaid. Wickramasinghe paid the fine in full.

The legal penalties for using criminal force in Singapore can include a fine of up to S$1,500, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who won the 2023 Presidential Election with 70.4 per cent of the vote. The other two candidates were Ng Kok Song, the former chief investment officer of Singapore’s GIC, and Tan Kin Lian, a former CEO of NTUC Income.