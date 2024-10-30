SINGAPORE, Oct 30 — Property tycoon and hotelier Ong Beng Seng was granted court permission today to leave Singapore for over a week, with a total cash bail of S$1.6 million (RM5.3 million) following additional bail conditions.

Singapore media site CNA reported that the 78-year-old Malaysian appeared briefly in court, dressed in a white shirt, accompanied by friends and his lawyer, Aaron Lee from Allen & Gledhill.

It also reported that Lee expressed gratitude for the “urgent hearing,” noting that the defence had submitted the application last Friday without any objections from the prosecution, provided certain conditions were met.

Ong plans to travel to London for medical treatment, followed by Boston, then to Gibraltar and Spain for business, returning to Singapore on November 9, according to CNA.

It added that the prosecution requested additional bail conditions, which included a cash bail of S$800,000 in addition to Ong’s existing bail.

Conditions stipulate that Ong cannot travel with his bailor, must submit his travel itinerary to the investigating officer, and must provide his overseas address.

He is also required to remain contactable at all times and surrender his passport within 24 hours of his return to Singapore.

Earlier this month, Ong faced charges under Section 165 and Section 204A of the Penal Code in relation to a corruption case involving former Singapore transport minister, S. Iswaran who is currently serving a 12-month prison sentence.

Section 165 addresses a public servant obtaining valuables from individuals engaged in proceedings with them, while Section 204A pertains to obstructing justice.

Ong is accused of aiding in obstructing justice by facilitating a payment of S$5,700 (US$4,397) to Singapore GP between May 18 and May 25, 2023.

This amount covered the business class flight ticket for Iswaran from Doha to Singapore on December 11, 2022, paid by Singapore GP.

Ong allegedly directed Mok Chee Liang to bill Iswaran for the flight, aware that this action could obstruct justice.

The arrangements include an outbound flight on Ong’s private plane from Singapore to Doha, valued at US$7,700, a night’s stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Doha worth S$4,737.63, and the aforementioned business class flight from Doha to Singapore.

Ong’s case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on November 15.