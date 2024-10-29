SINGAPORE, Oct 29 — In a tale as slippery as the sea creature itself, a man in Singapore was sentenced to eight days in jail yesterday for the audacious theft of an albino stingray valued at S$1,380 (RM4,551) from a Singapore fish farm.

According to media site CNA, Lee De Yuan, who was unemployed, met 47-year-old deliveryman Toh Yew Wee at a coffee shop, where their shared passion for fish led them to Qian Hu Fish Farm on January 21.

While browsing the tanks, Lee “developed a liking for the stingrays,” according to the prosecutor.

Seizing the moment, he deftly netted an albino diamond stingray and stuffed it into his waist pouch when no one was watching.

However, Lee was caught when farm staff, alerted by CCTV footage, reported the theft to the police two days later.

He was apprehended on the same day, but the stingray was never recovered.

He claimed he had “thrown it away” because it had died.

For his aquatic heist, Lee could have faced up to seven years in prison and a hefty fine.

Meanwhile, Toh awaits his own legal fate for complicity in the caper.