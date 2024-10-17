SINGAPORE, Oct 17 — American fast food giant Chick-fil-A has announced today plans to open its first restaurant in Singapore by late 2025 as part of its US$75 million (RM323 million) investment over the next decade.

This marks the brand’s first entry into Asia, following a successful pop-up event earlier this year that saw strong support from Singaporeans.

“The profound love that Singaporeans have for food as well as the city’s strategic position as a gateway to the Asian market make it the ideal choice for Chick-fil-A’s first permanent restaurant in the region,” its chief international officer Anita Costello said in a statement here.

“We are thrilled to introduce Chick-fil-A to Singapore, bringing new jobs and opportunities as we support the local community,” added Hugh Park, the head of Asia Pacific operations at Chick-fil-A (Asia) Pte Ltd.

In addition to creating jobs, Chick-fil-A said it plans to support local businesses and charities through its new operations in Singapore.

The chain’s move into Singapore is part of its broader global expansion strategy, with plans to enter both Europe and Asia by 2030.

Chick-fil-A is currently accepting expressions of interest from those interested in becoming independent franchise Owner-Operators in Singapore.

This comes as more than 1,000 Singaporeans attended Chick-fil-A’s pop-up event in June, helping raise S$30,000 for Community Chest through donations.

Founded in 1967, Chick-fil-A operates over 3,000 restaurants worldwide and employs more than 200,000 people.

The chain is popular for its chicken sandwich and chicken nuggets. The chain’s values are also influenced by the Christian religious beliefs of its late founder, S. Truett Cathy, a devout Southern Baptist.



