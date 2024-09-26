SINGAPORE, Sept 26 — Five teenagers have been arrested following the release of footage showing an older boy assaulting a student of Qihua Primary School in Singapore.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Singapore police confirmed yesterday that the teens had been identified, stating that “five of them have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting.”

“The police take a serious view of such acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law. We will not hesitate to take action and deal with the offenders in accordance with the law,” they added, with investigations still ongoing.

The four-minute video, which circulated on WhatsApp and Telegram, depicted a teenage boy in a black T-shirt and jeans attacking a smaller student wearing the Qihua Primary School uniform, located in Woodlands.

The footage also shows the assailant pushing the boy into a corner of a stairwell, where he proceeds to punch and kick him before throwing him to the ground.

At one point, the older boy commands the younger student to put his hands behind his back, subsequently striking him in the stomach.

The victim can be heard repeatedly saying, “sorry, sorry, I won’t do it again,” while being taunted by the assailant and another individual, who is presumed to be filming.

Qihua Primary School has acknowledged the incident and confirmed that it is currently under police investigation.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our priority. We have provided counselling to the affected students and are working closely with their parents to ensure the well-being of all involved,” the school was quoted as saying by CNA.

“We have also reminded our students to look out for one another and to report any incidents of bullying to their teachers.”

This incident is the second video of its kind to emerge online within a week.

A TikTok video from Bukit View Secondary School, posted slightly over a week ago, shows another student being taunted and kicked while surrounded by at least five teens.

Singapore police are also investigating this bullying case.