SINGAPORE, Sept 25 — All 12 Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen who were hospitalised following an accident at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia have returned to their unit after receiving medical care.

As reported in AsiaOne, the Singapore Army announced in a Facebook post today, that training has resumed, while highlighting the importance of maintaining safe distances while driving in low visibility conditions.

The incident occurred yesterday when one Hunter Armoured Fighting Vehicle rear-ended another while returning to base.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) confirmed that the servicemen suffered “non-serious injuries”.

Approximately 6,200 SAF personnel are currently in Australia for Exercise Wallaby, the SAF’s largest unilateral overseas exercise. Mindef emphasised that the safety and well-being of its personnel is a top priority and reminded drivers to maintain proper distances to prevent future incidents.