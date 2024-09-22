KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Singaporean drivers are now anxiously waiting for their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) applications to be approved as the October 1 deadline is just a week away.

According to CNA, many drivers are left in limbo as their jobs require them to cross the border but without a VEP, they face fines of up to RM2,000 or jail terms of up to six months.

Singaporeans such as Kevin Lee have had their applications approved but the required radio frequency identification (RFID) tags have yet to be delivered to them.

In the absence of a VEP, many have had to resort to taking taxis or using car rental companies.

VEP offices in both Johor and Woodlands are inundated by applications and are struggling to clear backlogs of appointments, with the likelihood that it’s likely some applicants will only receive their RFID tags after the October 1 deadline.

He said then that 40 per cent of the applications were incomplete, adding that he anticipates a further 50,000 VEP applications ahead of the Oct 1 enforcement deadline.

On Sep 19, Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) announced that it will open two new locations in Johor on Sep 22 for Singapore vehicle owners to install their VEP tags.

Two more VEP centres will open at the Johor JPJ Complex in Taman Daya as well as the Road Transport Academy in Larkin to attempt to meet the demand, with Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi pledging to assist Singapore drivers facing issues but did not elaborate how.

Some of those interviewed by CNA stated that while it might help the flow of traffic but it would also effect commerce and business across the border in Johor.

There are also drivers hopeful that Malaysia will shift the deadline again due to the backlog.