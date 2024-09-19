SINGAPORE, Sept 19 — Angry that his older brother had turned off their home’s Wi-Fi, Fock Ming Chai Daniel slashed him with a chopper.

The 27-year-old also burnt his 32-year-old brother’s bedroom door with a homemade flamethrower.

Today, Fock was sentenced to 14 months’ jail.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Two charges for mischief by fire were taken into consideration during sentencing.

According to court documents, Fock’s parents divorced in 2000. Fock moved in with his mother in a rental apartment, while his brother and sister lived with their father.

Fock and his brother had a strained relationship growing up, court documents also stated.

Sometime in March 2023, Fock’s mother moved out of the rental unit. Hence, Fock moved in temporarily with his father and siblings.

On June 16, 2023 at about 10am, Fock was annoyed to find that his brother had left used dental floss on his toothbrush.

To express his displeasure, he used a homemade flamethrower — made with a lighter and an aerosol can — and burnt a soap holder in the toilet.

When Fock’s brother discovered the burnt soap holder an hour later, he “become upset and thought of ways to annoy the accused into leaving the flat”, stated court documents.

That same day at around 2pm, Fock’s brother shut off the home’s Wi-Fi to annoy Fock.

This angered Fock, who retrieved his homemade flamethrower and a chopper with a blade measuring about 16cm.

He then used the homemade flamethrower to burn the bottom of his brother’s bedroom door, which is related to a charge taken into consideration.

When Fock’s brother left his room to investigate, Fock used the chopper to slash his brother on his right hand, chest and right leg.

The scuffle attracted the attention of their sister, who found the older man bleeding in the living room. She then called for an ambulance.

Fock’s brother had to undergo surgery for several cut nerves, among other injuries. He was warded for four days and was given 40 days of hospitalisation leave.

Court document also stated that “some form of numbness over his fingers would likely be permanent” due to the injuries.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Colin Ng sought a sentence of 16 to 18 months’ jail.

“This is essentially a case of domestic violence, where the accused committed the offence against his brother whom he was living under the same roof with,” said the prosecutor.

“Deterrence is the dominant principle in offences of domestic violence as such violent acts constitute and abuse of the bonds of trust and interdependency that exist between family members.”

For voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, Fong could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or given any combination of the three punishments. — TODAY