SINGAPORE, Sept 10 — Singaporean Dr Wong Yew Choy has reportedly been ordered by an Australian court to repay A$38.7 million (RM112.8 million) to The Star Gold Coast’s casino.

Singapore’s Straits Times reported that the high-roller incurred a debt of A$43 million between July 26 and August 2, 2018, after playing baccarat at the casino of the Queensland five-star hotel but left without paying.

The casino tried to cash a blank cheque he had provided in 2017 as part of a cheque-cashing facility, but the cheque bounced after Dr Wong instructed his bank not to honour it.

Dr Wong argued he should not pay due to mistakes made by the casino’s dealers, and claimed that he had been told by the casino’s chief operating officer that his losses would be forgiven.

The Star Gold Coast Casino acknowledged receiving his complaint and issued an apology letter, but it made no mention of waiving the debt.

The casino initially sued Dr Wong in Singapore, but the claim was dismissed as gaming debts are not enforceable there.

The company then took the case to the Queensland courts, where Dr Wong’s efforts to have the lawsuit dismissed were unsuccessful.

Justice Melanie Hindman ruled in favour of the casino, ordering Dr Wong to repay the amount owed, including interest and legal costs.