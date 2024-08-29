KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — A 54-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to 18 months’ jail on Wednesday (August 28) for cycling in the nude and exposing himself to female students at two universities and campers on Lazarus Island.

Leong Weng Wai pleaded guilty to three counts of appearing nude in a public place under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, according to Singapore news portal Channel News Asia in a report published today.

Another two charges for similar acts at the National University of Singapore (NUS) University Town were taken into consideration for sentencing.

In November 2023, Leong was caught cycling nude on Lazarus Island by two female campers. He initially hid among trees but later approached the campers and asked for clothing, claiming his clothes had been washed away.

Over two days, the campers saw Leong in various states of undress four times.

They reported the incidents to the police.

In May 2023, Leong exposed himself to female students at NUS and Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

At NUS, he pretended to be injured and exposed himself while asking for help.

At NTU, he exposed himself while lying on a wall and asking for help from a female student.

The judge requested a report to evaluate Leong’s eligibility for a mandatory treatment order and postponed sentencing until September.

Leong faces a possible penalty of up to three months in jail, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both for each count of appearing nude in a public place.