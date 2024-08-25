KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The Housing and Development Board (HDB) today announced the expansion of its Silver Upgrading Programme to 26 new precincts across Singapore.

This initiative aims to enhance the living conditions of elderly residents by introducing age-friendly modifications to their homes and surroundings.

“By rolling out this programme, we hope to make it easier for elderly residents to continue living comfortably and independently in their own homes,” the Singapore agency said in a statement on its website.

The Silver Upgrading Programme includes features such as barrier-free access, improved lighting, and safety enhancements designed to cater to the needs of seniors.

The programme will focus on upgrading public spaces and communal areas within the selected precincts to ensure greater accessibility and convenience.

Residents in the 26 precincts will benefit from the installation of elderly-friendly fixtures, such as handrails and ramps, to improve their quality of life.

This initiative reflects HDB’s ongoing commitment to supporting ageing-in-place and promoting a more inclusive living environment for all.

Work on the upgrades is expected to commence in phases, with details on specific precincts and timelines to be provided in the coming months.

The Silver Upgrading Programme is part of HDB’s broader effort to address the needs of an ageing population and ensure that senior citizens can enjoy their later years with greater ease and safety.





