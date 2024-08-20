A man, 55, was sentenced to 18 months' jail after asking his daughter to stroke his penis while he was intoxicated

The victim was 10 years old at the time of the incident

The man also showed pornographic material to his daughter on at least three or four occasions

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 — A man, while intoxicated, asked his then 10-year-old daughter to stroke his penis and, on several occasions, showed her pornographic material from his phone.

Today, the man, now 55, was sentenced to 18 months' jail after pleading guilty to a charge of procuring an indecent act by a child or young person.

Two charges were taken into consideration for sentencing. One for obtaining and circulating obscene material to a young person under 21 and another for possessing obscene material.

The man cannot be named by court order to protect the victim’s identity or anything that could lead to her identification.

The man then resided in the same flat with his wife, parents-in-law, his two other sons, and the victim during the time of the incident.

What happened

Sometime in 2019, the man had drunk alcohol at home and was feeling intoxicated. Court documents stated that the man would regularly drink alcohol at all hours of the day.

When he was in this state, the man decided that he wanted to obtain sexual pleasure, so he asked the victim to come over and touch his penis.

When the victim refused to do so, the accused took her hand and guided it to stroke his penis.

On other occasions in 2019, the accused would receive pornographic videos from his friends.

On at least one occasion, he showed the victim the videos.

According to court documents, the man estimates that he did so on about three to four occasions. However, he would never show such videos to his other two sons.

Court documents stated that the victim felt uncomfortable due to these incidents but did not initially tell anyone about them.

She eventually made a police report about these incidents on February 10, 2023.

When the man was arrested the next day, the police also found 140 obscene films on his handphone.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yohanes Ng sought a sentence of between 18 and 24 months' jail, noting that the victim was only 10 years old at the time and was “particularly vulnerable”.

He also said there was “some element of coercion” when the man took the victim’s hand to stoke his penis.

“The abuse of trust is particularly egregious as it is coming from a biological parent to a child,” said DPP Ng.

He added that the man would be in prison for less time than the victim has had and will have to live with the memories of her father.

“Having acted so callously against his own daughter to satisfy his own perverse desires, the accused must now bear the consequences of his actions.”

For procuring or attempting to procure an indecent act by a child or young person, the man could have been jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$10,000 (RM33,418), or both.

For showing obscene material to a child or young person under 21 years of age, the man could been jailed for up to a year or fined, or both.

Those who possess obscene material can be jailed for up to six months, fined a minimum of S$500 for each obscene film, or both.



