KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Marvel has introduced a significant new character, Singaporean teen Jitter, whose real name is Sofia Yong.

Unveiled on August 9, Singapore’s National Day, Jitter joins the Marvel Universe alongside three other characters known as “the Outliers” in a new chapter of The Uncanny X-Men, a series that dates back to 1981.

The second issue of this latest series, written by Gail Simone and illustrated by David Marquez, is set for release on September 11th.

It will feature the Outliers alongside the well-known X-Men, marking an important moment in the ongoing narrative.

These characters were first introduced to the public at San Diego Comic-Con in July, and anticipation has been steadily building since.

Jitter’s abilities, as described by Simone, involve a challenging balance. She struggles with concentration and prioritisation yet possesses a hyper-focus that allows her to master a skillset—though not a superpower—for up to a minute before experiencing a significant drop in energy.

This unique talent, which she controls with a self-set timer, allows her to become, for example, the world’s top martial artist or the finest lockpicker for a fleeting 60 seconds. Additionally, Jitter’s character is portrayed with a stutter, adding another layer to her complexity.

The Outliers have been crafted to reflect invisible disabilities, offering a nuanced representation within the mutant community.

Jitter’s introduction continues Singapore’s subtle yet enduring legacy in the Marvel canon.

This legacy includes Madripoor, a fictional island in South-east Asia, loosely inspired by Singapore, and Tyger Tiger, a Singaporean banking heiress who rules Madripoor’s criminal underworld.

Jitter also stands alongside Thao Tran, another South-east Asian character known as Melee, a mutant with the power of invisibility.

As for Jitter’s use of Singlish, something many Singaporean fans were curious about, Simone has mentioned that it is “fairly minimal.”

However, she acknowledged the distinctiveness of Singlish’s cadence and hinted that Jitter might not be the only character to use it, leaving room for future possibilities.

“That doesn’t mean she’s the only one using it, lah,” the writer teased on social media platform X.