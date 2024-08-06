KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Clashes between Malaysian and Singaporean motorists appear to be common and the latest incident took place fewer than 24 hours ago in Johor.

Reddit user Stevenlong10 posted a 51 second video clip on r/singaporehappenings yesterday titled “Malaysia bike trying to scam accident SG bike”, which got the social media platform users heated up.

The clip, which was also loaded onto TikTok, showed a motorcyclist’s journey with a pillion rider after exiting a toll plaza with the subtitles stating JB-Singapore Causeway, accompanied by Offenbach’s Galop Infernal, better known as the “Can Can” music, in the background.

“Msian bikers already waiting,” the original poster’s subtitles read.

A few seconds later, a second motorcyclist is seen coming up from behind and brushing up against the first motorcyclist on the right, causing his vehicle to wobble.

“Kena side swipe from kup,” the Reddit poster wrote.

Both he and the second motorcyclist then pull over to the road shoulder. Shortly after, a third motorcyclist enters the frame, sandwiched the first rider.

“Gang up [sic] and accused me of hitting their bike,” the Reddit poster wrote.

Intense conversation appeared to unfold among the trio with lots of hand gesticulations from the Reddit poster, though their speech could not be heard in the clip due to the background music.

“Told them I have video prove [sic] and they left me alone,” he wrote, and the video ends there.

The comments section appeared to be populated by both Singaporean and Malaysian Reddit users, most of whom sided with the original poster.

“There I was thinking bikers all watching out for each other. These bikers watching out but nefariously,” Stormaged0nDarkLord wrote.

“Malaysia dan rempit berpisah tiada. Type C pun jadi rempit,” wrote ClickHuman3714.

“As a Malaysian that is about to enter SG workforce, please, by all means, get these fckers banned. Report it to the ICA, DON'T LET THESE HOOLIGANS GO,” Syamborneo wrote.

The ICA refers to Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the republic’s border control agency under its Ministry of Home Affairs.

Others chimed in their support for this idea and called on the original poster to reveal the number plates of the two motorcycles and get their riders banned from entering Singapore as well as report the incident to the Malaysian authorities for further action to be taken.



