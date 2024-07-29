SINGAPORE, July 29 — An overanxious father thought up an elaborate ruse just to keep an eye on his daughter at a K-pop concert and got in trouble with the law.

CNA reported that Singapore authorities fined the man S$5,000 (RM17,267) today after pleading guilty to one count of conspiring with his daughter to cheat by personation and another charge, wilful trespass, also considered in the sentencing.

The man, whose daughter’s identity is being withheld due to her being a minor, was worried for her safety and wanted to keep an eye on her while also letting her skip the entrance queue to see the K-pop group Enhypen perform.

His daughter and her friend had purchased tickets to Enhypen’s World Tour stop in Singapore that was held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from January 20 to January 21 this year, and planned to attend both shows.

He fooled the organisers, Anschutz Entertainment (AEG), into believing his daughter was a Selangor princess, while he pretended to be her bodyguard to be granted access.

An event manager at the Singapore Sports Hub raised doubts about the man’s identity and after ascertaining his daughter was not who he claimed her to be, made a police report.

The police were waiting when the trio arrived for the second day of the concert.

CNA has contacted both AEG and Sports Hub for further details about how the father was granted access in the first place.