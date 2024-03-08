SINGAPORE, March 8 — Spread across 6ha, the lush greenery and low-rise black and white blocks at Gillman Barracks is rare example of a colonial-era military camp here that can be visited by members of the public.

That is why heritage experts and advocates believe there is value in conserving parts, if not most, of the former British army quarters, after the Government said it might build a residential neighbourhood at the site.

Purpose-built for the British first battalion in 1936, several years before the outbreak of World War II, the barracks were designed for a tropical climate, and comprised army barrack buildings, quarters for married personnel and recreational facilities.

Advertisement

These days, Gillman Barracks is synonymous with the visual and contemporary art scene, and includes art galleries along with food and beverage outlets.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said on Tuesday (March 5) that government agencies are studying the possibility of building both public and private housing at the site.

Citing the “character and charm” of the colonial buildings, Mr Lee added that the new residences could “capitalise” on Gillman Barracks’ unique setting and proximity to the Southern Ridges and Labrador Nature Park Network.

Advertisement

He gave assurances that environmental and heritage studies will commence in the second quarter of 2024, which will “guide agencies in developing the site sensitively”.

Historical and cultural significance

The Gillman Barracks is the last remaining pre-war colonial infantry camp which maintains its original landscape and typology, said military heritage advocate Lukas Ming Menkhoff.

Mr Menkhoff added that past demolition works had erased roughly 70 per cent of the original camp, and what remains should be conserved “considering the number of such historically significant military sites island-wide is severely dwindling”.

Although the architecture of the black and white blocks at Gillman Barracks is similar to British barracks found elsewhere here, each example is slightly different, said experts.

While each standalone building may not be “exceptionally great”, they collectively tell a “holistic story” about their use by the British military, said Dr Yeo Kang Shua, associate professor of architecture at the Singapore University of Technology and Design.

Dr Kevin Tan, president of the Singapore committee of the International Council on Monuments and Sites, agrees.

“That cluster (of blocks) is useful to conserve because it represents the use of the space... it still has the feel of how the army camp is actually mapped out. It’s not artificial.”

Gillman Barracks currently has a total of 17 blocks, occupied by a mix of art galleries and F&B outlets.

If the Government goes ahead with its proposal to build housing at the site, it is “paramount” to conserve at least some of the blocks, said Mr Menkhoff, who runs the Instagram page ‘singaporeheritage’ featuring military heritage sites around the country.

These include Block 9, the biggest block in the cluster which once housed some of the British army’s best-known warrant officers, as well as the historic sergeants’ mess — now the Mizuma Gallery.

“These buildings serve as timeless examples of Malaya-specific colonial military architecture from the 1930s, a heritage that’s becoming increasingly rare in Singapore.”

Mr Jerome Lim, a local heritage blogger, said that some blocks at Gillman can also be seen as “missing links” in British barracks architecture in Singapore and Malaya, particularly when it comes to recreation and entertainment facilities from those earlier times.

One example is Block 7, a former cinema that screened movies to entertain British troops after World War II. The front of the building has the letters “AKC” marked on it, which refers to the Army Kinema Corporation — a company based in England that was responsible for providing the British army everywhere with film entertainment.

Conservation through reinvention

Urban planners and property experts TODAY spoke to said that these buildings could be conserved by repurposing them to provide key amenities for the proposed new residential neighbourhood.

Mr Sing Tien Foo, the provost’s chair professor at the department of real estate at the National University of Singapore, said that future housing developments should be integrated around existing buildings and open spaces as focal points.

Such an approach could serve to meet both housing needs and to create “a unique precinct and neighbourhood” at the same time.

Mr Lim Keong Wee, managing director of architectural and urban planning firm Cover Projects said Gillman Barracks’ use as an art destination can be still preserved and further developed thematically to add cultural vibrancy to the precinct.

Heritage commentators also hoped the spacious and green environment surrounding Gillman Barracks would remain.

The low-rise architecture and open spaces serve as a “much-needed buffer” from a largely urban Singapore, said Ms Melody Zaccheus, who writes about the heritage sector.

She hopes any future works would “avoid overwhelming the site with dense towering housing blocks”.

High demand expected

At present, Gillman Barracks forms part of land site of about 27ha listed as a “reserve site” under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s 2019 Master Plan.

Ms Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at real estate firm OrangeTee, estimates the site could yield about 3,500 to 4,500 Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats.

This assumes that two-thirds of the 27ha reserved site is used for housing with a plot ratio of 3.2. The plot ratio is an indicator of how intensively a plot of land can be used for developments.

She and other property analysts said that demand is expected to be high for any housing developments at Gillman Barracks should the proposal come to fruition.

Ms Sun believes the “sentimental value” of Gillman Barracks would appeal to Singaporeans to “who prefer a serene environment... and a preference for heritage assets”.

Regardless of what parts of the site are conserved, Mr Nicholas Mak, chief research officer at real estate website Mogul.sg, believes that the housing developments would still be popular due to its city-fringe location and proximity to key amenities. — TODAY