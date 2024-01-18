SINGAPORE, Jan 18 — S Iswaran has resigned from his positions as Minister for Transport and Member of Parliament (MP) as well as from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in a statement on Thursday (Jan 18).

Iswaran will return all monies received by way of salary as a minister and allowances as an MP from the commencement of the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau’s (CPIB) investigations in July 2023, the statement added.

Iswaran will henceforth no longer receive any salary or allowance from the Government.

These announcements come after Iswaran was charged in the State Courts on Thursday morning with 27 offences — 24 under Section 165 of the Penal Code, two under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and one for obstructing of the course of justice.

Iswaran, who previously served as MP for West Coast Group Representation Constituency’s West Coast division, was first arrested by the (CPIB) on July 11 last year and subsequently interdicted from duty with a reduced pay of S$8,500 a month.

Senior Minister of State for Finance Chee Hong Tat will take over as Transport Minister after serving as the Ministry’s Acting Minister since last July, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a separate statement on the same day.

Mr Chee will also be appointed Second Minister for Finance.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu will step in as Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations at the Ministry of Trade and Industry in place of Iswaran.

“The Government has dealt with this case rigorously in accordance with the law, and will continue to do so,” said Mr Lee in his statement.

“I am determined to uphold the integrity of the Party and the Government, and our reputation for honesty and incorruptibility. Singaporeans expect no less.” — TODAY