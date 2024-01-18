SINGAPORE, Jan 18 — Transport Minister S Iswaran, who has been involved in a corruption probe since last July, was seen arriving at the State Courts on Thursday morning (Jan 18).

Advertisement

He was seen together with Senior Counsel Davinder Singh.

This came roughly a week after Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in reply to a parliamentary question that the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has wrapped up a “robust and thorough” investigation into Mr Iswaran, and that the matter was being reviewed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Mr Iswaran was arrested last July and then released on bail.

Advertisement

It was later revealed that he was assisting CPIB with investigations into a case it had uncovered, though the bureau did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong separately said that he had given CPIB the green light for the investigation, and that he had instructed Mr Iswaran to take a leave of absence until the probe was completed.

Assisting in the investigations as well was Mr Ong Beng Seng, managing director of Hotel Properties Limited and a Malaysian billionaire who gained a high profile for bringing the F1 Grand Prix to Singapore.

Advertisement

Mr Lee told Parliament last August that Mr Iswaran had been interdicted from duty with a reduced pay of S$8,500 a month until further notice.

Mr Iswaran was first elected as an MP in 1997 and was appointed to the Cabinet in 2006.

He held ministerial positions in the Ministry of Communications and Information, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Education.

His latest portfolio was as Minister of Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations at the Ministry of Trade and Industry. — TODAY pic