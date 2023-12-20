SINGAPORE, Dec 20 — A 61-year-old man was arrested today after what appeared to be a slashing incident in a shop at Pasir Ris which left four persons injured, including the suspect.

The police said that they received a call for assistance at Block 734 Pasir Ris Street 72 at about 4.50pm.

A 53-year old man and two women, aged 53 and 55, were taken conscious to the hospital.

“A 61-year-old man was conveyed semi-conscious to the hospital and was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon,” said the police, without specifying what the weapon was.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the parties involved are known to each other and were not on friendly terms.”

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told TODAY that the four injured persons were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

A video circulating online shows what appears to be the aftermath of the incident at a shop called Royal Regent at Pasir Ris West Plaza.

“I went out to see what happened. That’s when I saw one of the shop’s workers got slashed, there was blood,” he told TODAY.

In the two-minute video, two police officers could be seen entering the shop, where a man was seen with a piece of white cloth covering what looked to be his bloodied head. Blood could also be seen on his bare body.

Another woman is also seen covering her bloodied head with a piece of cloth, while a crowd of onlookers gathered outside.

A worker from a massage shop opposite Royal Regent, who declined to be named, told TODAY he was tending to a customer when he suddenly heard screams from outside.

Goods could be seen sprawled on the ground at the Pasir Ris West Plaza shop where the incident took place.

Feeling scared for his own safety, he quickly returned to the shop and did not dare to step out for a while.

“Once I heard things calm down a little, I went out again and saw the ambulance and the victims being carried out on stretchers.”

Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY