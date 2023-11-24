SINGAPORE, Nov 24 — Football fans at the Singapore-Thailand Fifa World Cup qualifier held on Tuesday (November 21) night got to see a line-up of supposed superhero lookalikes among the spectators during the half-time break of the match.

Crowd antics such as “kiss cams” and celebrity or fictional character “lookalike cams” are popular in American sporting events such as the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL) matches, where camera operators scan the crowds to find audience members who fit the theme during game downtimes.

Taking a leaf out of the Americans’ book, event organisers of the World Cup qualifier match at Singapore’s National Stadium treated the almost 30,000-strong crowd to a half-time homage to the Marvel superhero team The Avengers.

A viral TikTok video posted by user “jksg98” on Tuesday shows the spectators’ reactions to the supposed lookalikes featured on the stadium’s big screens.

As the iconic Avengers theme echoes through the stadium, the first audience member, who supposedly looked like Nick Fury, the stoic founder of the Avengers, is revealed to be a smiling, bespectacled man with not one, but two perfectly serviceable eyes, unlike the eyepatch-wearing fictional character.

“Whoa lao should have used my friend,” wrote “jksg98”, panning to the man seated next to them.

Then came blonde super-soldier Captain America, who was likened to a grey-haired, older man who appeared equally surprised that he was picked.

“Where got Captain (America)?” a man can be heard saying in the background of the video.

The next few audience members featured on the big screen were not exactly dead ringers of their fictional characters either.

Thor, with his famous flowing blonde hair, was represented by a young boy with short blonde hair, while the woman picked to be Black Widow’s lookalike was wearing a surgical mask, obscuring her face.

“Rubbish,” a voice in the TikTok video pronounced. “This is lazy research.”

However, the audience member picked to represent the Hulk saved the doppelganger disaster when, upon recognising himself on the screen, took a moment to briefly celebrate before unleashing his inner Hulk through a convincing impression by flexing his muscles and releasing several primal roars.

The man, who appeared to be wearing red face paint, attracted loud cheers and applause from the audience for his efforts.

The TikTok video quickly went viral, attracting more than 132,400 views, 8,237 likes and 129 comments as of this afternoon.

Many TikTok users similarly applauded the last audience member for his commitment to his impression of the Hulk.

One said: “Whoa the Hulk really authentic.”

Another wrote: “The red Hulk (seized) the moment.”

Others expressed their disappointment at the seemingly nonexistent effort that went into the selection of the other Avenger lookalikes, with some calling it “inaccurate” and “no standard”.

One said: “All also (look) so different. It’s like they only had one template for (the) Avengers and (couldn’t) change it.”

Another said: “Singapore tried to copy but failed sia. (Like the) camera anyhow choose one target without thinking through.” — TODAY