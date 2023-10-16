SINGAPORE, Oct 16 — Unhappy with another food delivery rider who wrongly thought that Sim Wei Jie was following him, Sim took a small kitchen knife from his home to attack the rider, who suffered a 5cm-deep cut on his right forearm.

Sim, 38, was sentenced to seven months’ jail today after pleading guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

On top of that, he received an additional penalty of 72 days’ jail as he had committed the offence while under a remission order from prison.

The court heard that Sim was working as a food delivery rider when he encountered the victim, Lim Yee Seng, who was also a food delivery rider, on the evening of Jan 2 this year.

Investigations revealed that Lim, 37, was riding around the Ang Mo Kio area performing his deliveries when he noticed Sim on his electric bicycle.

Lim thought Sim was following him, though court documents did not say why Lim thought so.

When Lim stopped at the Ang Mo Kio Hub taxi stand, he approached Sim to ask why he was following him, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jason Chua.

Sim denied doing so and told Lim that they could speak “one-on-one” if he was unhappy with him.

The two then walked to Block 322 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 nearby where Lim told Sim that he had misunderstood Sim to be following him.

Lim then left to pick up another food delivery while Sim returned home to take a small kitchen knife that he hid in his sling bag as he went to search for Lim.

A short while later, after collecting a food order, Lim saw Sim waiting by his electric bicycle parked nearby.

The two headed to Block 322 again where Sim asked Lim to apologise.

Sim had chosen to return to the sheltered area at Block 322 with Lim because he knew that there were no closed-circuit television cameras at that location, DPP Chua said.

When Lim refused to apologise, Sim swung his knife at Lim twice.

Even though Sim’s knife had missed Lim the first time, it cut Lim’s right forearm on the second attempt.

Sim then escaped from the scene but returned about 10 minutes later to warn Lim not to call the police.

After Sim left the second time, Lim called for an ambulance and was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Lim subsequently underwent surgery and was given 14 days of hospitalisation leave upon discharge.

The knife used to attack Lim was not recovered by the police as Sim had admitted to throwing it into a pond at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

In seeking seven to eight months’ jail with an additional penalty of 72 days’ jail, the prosecution said that Sim had displayed a high level of meditation as he was unhappy with the victim and went back home to arm himself with a knife.

DPP Chua did not say what Sim was in jail for previously, but he did tell the court that it was for an offence of a different nature.

He added that the harm that the knife could cause was significant and Sim would have potentially caused more injuries if he had used it on a vulnerable part of the victim’s body.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Sim could have been jailed up to seven years, fined, or caned, or with any combination of these punishments. — TODAY