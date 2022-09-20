Videos posted on social media show a woman, dressed in a green top, screaming and shouting as she paces about on the road, stopping the flow of traffic outside St Hilda’s Secondary School. ― Picture via social media

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 — A 53-year-old woman stabbed herself in the stomach in Tampines yesterday (September 19) evening and was tasered before being arrested by the police.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said that the woman was arrested for the possession of an offensive weapon in a public space as well as for suspected drug-related offences. She was also apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

The police said that they received a call for assistance at about 6.30pm yesterday as a woman was seen allegedly brandishing a knife near Block 840 Tampines Street 82.

When police officers arrived at the scene, which was outside St Hilda’s Secondary School, the woman was “uncooperative and refused to comply with the police’s instructions”.

“The woman then stabbed herself in the abdomen and threatened to further harm herself.

“For her safety, one of the police officers then discharged a Taser to prevent the woman from further injuring herself,” the police said.

They added that the woman suffered a “self-sustained stab wound on her abdomen” and was taken conscious to the hospital in a stable condition.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told TODAY that the woman was taken to the Changi General Hospital.

Videos posted on social media show the woman, dressed in a green top, screaming as she paces about on the road, stopping the flow of traffic outside St Hilda’s Secondary School.

In one video lasting six minute and 19 seconds, a police car can be seen parked near the woman who continues to scream and shout.

At one point, the woman is seen picking up her pace and running towards a traffic light where a few people had gathered, though she is stopped in her tracks by a black police vehicle that blocks her way.

The vehicle appears to be an emergency response team vehicle.

Several officers dressed in black are then seen exiting from the vehicle and telling the woman to “put down your weapon” and to “move back”.

The woman, who appears to be holding a shiny item in her hand, continues shouting as more officers surround her.

In another video, the woman is seen seated on the ground as police officers attend to her.

An eyewitness told CNA that he saw a woman swinging around what “looked like a knife”.

The eyewitness named Fuad Mohammad also told CNA that the woman started panicking when more policemen approached her, adding that she was alone at the time.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing. ― TODAY