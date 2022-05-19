According to CAG, air travel at Changi Airport has been increasing steadily since late 2021. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 19 ― One of the biggest recruitment drives in Singapore’s aviation sector is taking off with over 6,600 job vacancies available across Changi Airport, announced Changi Airport Group (CAG).

CAG said on its website that the mass hiring aims to fill much-needed positions to power Singapore’s travel recovery.

“The jobs available are for both professional, manager, executive and technician (PMET) roles and non-PMET roles.

“Hiring is focused on attracting talent for much-needed frontline passenger service positions and newly created roles in innovation and technology,” it said.

CAG said airport partners are offering market-competitive salaries, incentives, and better career prospects with “redesigned” roles through training and digitalisation.

Job seekers can “apply, get interviewed, and be hired on the spot” at the One Aviation Careers Fair happening on May 27-28, 2022, at the Suntec City Convention Centre.

“(CAG’s pulication) Changi Journeys revealed recently that monthly passenger numbers had crossed one million for the first time in two years.

“At this growth rate, Changi is expected to recover more than half of its pre-Covid-19 passenger volume in 2022,” it said.

At The Changi Aviation Summit 2022 on May 17, Minister For Transport S. Iswaran said the republic’s air passenger traffic has already more than doubled to above 40 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in May, compared to just under 20 per cent in mid-March.

He also announced that Singapore will restart the work on Changi Airport’s Terminal 5 (T5) project which was suspended two years ago due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Depending on the pace of recovery, Iswaran said, it is expected to “commence the construction of T5 in about two to three years, for T5 to be ready to meet the anticipated demand around the mid-2030s.” ― Bernama