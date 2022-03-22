Singapore and Israel sign agreement for cross-border cooperation on artificial intelligence

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan meets with Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on March 21, 2022. ― Picture courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, March 22 — Israel and Singapore yesterday (March 21) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cross-border cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) as part of Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishan's three-day visit to the Middle Eastern country.

In a press release, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) also announced that the Republic will be establishing an embassy in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv to “serve as a focal point and support Singapore companies seeking to expand their collaboration with potential Israeli partners”.

Singapore currently has an honorary Consulate-General in Tel Aviv.

The MoU signed by Dr Balakrishnan and Israel's Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Orit Farkash-Hacohen relates to cooperation on AI between Singapore’s Smart Nation and Digital Government Office and Israel’s Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

“The MoU signals both countries' intent to accelerate cross-border collaborations in AI, and supports the development and deployment of AI for collective benefit,” the MFA release said.

“Dr Balakrishnan highlighted that the Singapore and Israel should deepen collaboration in emerging areas such as agri-food tech, health-tech, AI and digitalisation, as the world emerges from the pandemic,” MFA said.

The Singapore-Israel Industrial Research and Development Foundation (SIIRD) would be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and has funded about 190 projects since its inception in 1997, the ministry added.

Dr Balakrishnan also met Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid.

In the meetings, Dr Balakrishnan reaffirmed Singapore's longstanding ties with Israel and announced that the two countries will look for ways to strengthen cooperation in emerging areas such as innovation and technology, trade and investment, research and education.

His visit to Israel is part of a regional visit, which is also taking in the Palestinian Territories and Bahrain.

The MFA announced on Sunday that Singapore has given a special healthcare assistance package worth about S$750,000 (RM2.32 million) to the Palestinian Authority, which includes Covid-19 test kits and masks. Singapore also intends to establish a representative office in Ramallah, which will help to coordinate the Republic's technical assistance to the Palestinian Authority and support the work of Singapore’s Non-Resident Representative to the Palestinian Authority.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited the Palestinian Territories in 2016, which was the first trip made by a Singapore prime minister.

During the meeting with Minister Lapid, Dr Balakrishnan discussed issues such as regional and international developments.

The MFA release stated that: “Singapore has a longstanding and principled support for a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, with Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security, in order to achieve a durable, just and comprehensive solution.”

Singapore also hopes that both the Israeli and Palestinian sides would “find ways to engage in direct negotiations on the basis of a two-state solution” and avoid “unilateral actions that could increase tensions and undermine the prospects for peace”.

Dr Balakrishnan is scheduled to visit the technology investment platform OurCrowd and meet prominent personalities in Israel's technology industry during his visit. ― TODAY