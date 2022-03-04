Singapore launches new VTLs with Greece, Vietnam; expands scheme in India, Malaysia and Indonesia

Singapore will launch new quarantine-free travel lanes this month with Vietnam and Greece. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, March 4 — Singapore will launch new quarantine-free travel lanes this month with Greece and Vietnam, and also expand its vaccinated travel scheme to Penang, Bali and all cities in India.

Travellers from Greece and Vietnam may enter Singapore under the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) programme from March 16, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Friday (March 4).

The authority said that with the addition of Greece to the arrangement, where vaccinated travellers have to take Covid-19 tests in place of serving quarantine, Singapore will have established two-way travel with all countries in Europe that have direct flights here.

Singapore’s VTL with Vietnam, which plans to reopen its borders for international tourism from March 15, will also restore two-way travel between the two countries, CAAS added.

Travellers from Greece and Vietnam can apply for vaccinated travel passes into Singapore from March 13 at 10am.

Short-term visitors and work permit holders must apply for these passes to enter Singapore under the VTL. Children aged 12 years and below do not need to apply for a pass.

To make it more flexible for travellers from Europe, CAAS said it will from March 16 broaden the travel history requirement for the VTL to include the entire European Economic Area (EEA).

The area, which consists of the 27 European Union member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, allows the free movement of persons between these countries.

Travellers who have been in any country in the EEA, including any transit stops, within the last seven consecutive days prior to departure to Singapore, may count their stay in the EEA country towards fulfilling the seven-day VTL travel history requirement, CAAS added.

More air links to region

From March 16, Singapore’s VTL with Malaysia will extend beyond Kuala Lumpur to include Penang, starting with four daily flights each way between Singapore and Penang.

The VTL with Indonesia will also extend from the same day beyond Jakarta to include Bali, starting with two daily flights from Bali to Singapore.

The VTL with India will also extend beyond Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai to include all Indian cities, CAAS said.

Airlines that plan to operate from these locations may submit their plans for designated flights to CAAS for approval, the authority added.

In a Facebook post, Transport Minister S Iswaran said that as at Feb 23, more than 80,000 travellers from Malaysia have entered Singapore under the VTL air arrangement from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

“Indonesia plans to launch a trial to allow vaccinated travellers to enter Bali from mid-March. We will likewise extend the VTL (Air) to Bali from March 16,” he added.

“Taken together, the VTLs with Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam will deepen connectivity with our Asean neighbours, with whom we have longstanding economic and people-to-people ties,” said Iswaran.

RECLAIMING AIR HUB STATUS

CAAS said it was taking steps to expand the VTL scheme to “reclaim and rebuild Singapore’s position as a premier air hub”.

It added that the programme has allowed Singapore to “reopen our borders safely while managing public health risks”.

Singapore has established VTLs with 30 countries or regions since Sept 8 last year.

As of 11.59pm on Thursday, CAAS said it has issued 348,518 travel passes for entry into Singapore between Sept 8 last year and March 16, 2022.

A total of 456,215 travellers have entered Singapore under the VTL scheme. They comprise 132,099 short-term visitors; 119,289 long-term pass holders and in-principal approval holders; 167,380 Singaporeans and permanent residents; and 37,447 children aged 12 years and below. — TODAY