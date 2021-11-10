Covid-19: 3,397 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 12 more deaths bring tally to 523

Among the new infections recorded yesterday, 3,222 were in the community, 169 were made up of migrant worker dormitory residents and the remaining six were imported. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 — Singapore yesterday reported 3,397 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The daily infection tally is up from the 2,470 reported on Monday.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 68 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration, up from the 62 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 72 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs, five more than on Monday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support dipped slightly from 301 on Monday to 300 yesterday.

In total, there are 409 ICU beds, of which 296 are now occupied — 140 by Covid-19 patients.

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 72.4 per cent, up from the 68.5 per cent on Monday.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be “more adversely affected by Covid-19”, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded yesterday, 3,222 were in the community, 169 were made up of migrant worker dormitory residents and the remaining six were imported.

There were 513 people above the age of 60 among the community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week compared with the week before stood at 0.82, down from 0.84 reported the day before. This is the seventh consecutive day the weekly infection growth rate is under 1.

The 12 who died were aged between 58 and 95.

“All of them, except for an unvaccinated individual, had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said without giving more details.

In total, 523 people here have died of Covid-19 complications.

Singapore has registered a total of 224,200 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 2,834 recovered patients were discharged yesterday, including 459 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,700 patients who remain warded in the hospitals, 25 fewer than on Monday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.8 per cent of patients required oxygen aid

0.2 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICU

0.2 per cent had died

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, four had new cases, one fewer than on Monday.

A total of 11 new infections were added to these four large clusters.

Notably, the cluster at the Institute of Mental Health has grown to 404 cases after seven new infections were detected there yesterday. Of the cases there, 377 are patients at the psychiatric hospital and the remaining 27 are workers.

Vaccinations

As of November 8, 85 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated and 86 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

MOH added that 18 per cent of the population have received their vaccine booster shots.

