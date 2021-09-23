Bus driver, two passengers taken to hospital after accident involving SBS Transit bus at Singapore’s Changi Airport

SBS Transit said that bus service 27 was exiting the basement of Terminal 3 towards Terminal 1 of Changi Airport when it mounted a kerb. ― CNA screenshot via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 — A bus driver and two passengers were taken to hospital yesterday (September 22) after an SBS Transit bus appeared to have crashed into a pillar along Airport Boulevard at Changi Airport.

A statement by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Wednesday said that it was alerted at 1.10pm to an accident along 65 Airport boulevard, between Terminal 3 and Terminal 1.

“A person was found trapped at the driver's seat of a bus,” it said. “SCDF rescued the person using hydraulic rescue equipment.”

Three people were taken to Changi General Hospital: A 59-year-old man, who is the bus driver, and two passengers — a 34-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man.

Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, told TODAY that at about 1pm on Wednesday, bus service 27 was exiting the basement of Terminal 3 towards Terminal 1 of Changi Airport when it mounted a kerb.

She added that SBS Transit is “trying to get in touch with the passengers as we were not able to do so at the scene”.

“We would also like to apologise to affected passengers and motorists for the inconvenience caused,” Tan said, adding that SBS Transit is assisting police in their investigations.

CNA reported that the bus had crashed into what appeared to be a pillar below a Skytrain track.

Responding to queries from TODAY, Changi Airport Group confirmed that there had been an accident.

“No services have been running on the affected Skytrain track and our engineers are assessing if there’s any impact to the infrastructure,” it said.

In a post on SBS Transit’s Twitter account at about 4pm, the public transport company said that its bus services 24, 27 and 53 would be skipping the bus stop along Airport Boulevard due to an accident.

In a later tweet at about 5pm, SBS Transit said that normal operations had resumed. ― TODAY