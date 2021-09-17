Singapore prime minister gets Covid-19 vaccine booster jab (VIDEO)

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his Covid-19 vaccine booster jab at Singapore General Hospital. ― Screengrab from Facebook/Lee Hsien Loong

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his Covid-19 vaccine booster jab at Singapore General Hospital this morning.

“Cases are increasing rapidly. A booster jab will strengthen your protection against Covid-19,” wrote Lee in his Facebook.

Lee who got his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 8, appended his posting with a video of him taking the jab.

He cited that the republic’s Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination has recommended the additional dose for those 60 years and older, residents of aged care homes, and immunocompromised individuals.

“Seniors who completed two vaccinations at least six months ago will receive an SMS (Short Message Service) with a personalised link, to book an appointment.

“If you are offered a booster, please take it. It will reduce your chances of getting seriously ill, or needing ICU (intensive care unit) care,” he wrote further.

As of Sept 16, Singapore reported a total of 910 new cases of Covid-19 infection with 803 in the community, 103 in the migrant worker dormitories and, four imported cases.

In releasing the data, the republic’s Ministry of Health said 837 cases are currently warded in hospitals of whom 77 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 12 in critical condition in the ICU.

As of Sept 15, 82 per cent of Singapore’s population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose. — Bernama