Singapore Ninja Van delivery driver jailed 15 weeks for taking customers’ parcels worth S$34,000

Muhammad Nur Sheqal Azis, a driver with the Ninja Van courier service, took customers’ items worth about S$34,000. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 — A delivery driver for the Ninja Van courier service was jailed for 15 weeks today for misappropriating more than 100 items, including electronic tablets and mobile phones, that customers had ordered.

Muhammad Nur Sheqal Azis, 31, pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal breach of trust.

His actions had gone undetected from around June to Nov 13, 2019. By then, he had worked for Ninja Van for about one-and-a-half years.

Sometime in October that year, the company realised an increasing number of items had been reported as missing. A manager at Ninja Van then conducted a check and found out the items were tagged to Sheqal.

Suspecting that he was stealing from the firm, the manager placed her spare personal phone for delivery under his delivery sector.

He then breached protocol by not returning the parcel to the fleet supervisor, even though there was no “airway bill” tagged to it, the court heard.

The manager confronted Sheqal but he claimed that no such parcels had been routed to him that day. She then checked his van and found the parcel there.

He continued denying that he took it for his personal gain, which prompted her to file a police report.

He pulled his scheme off by collecting parcels meant for delivery from the warehouse personnel. He did not scan the items individually before delivery, as mandated by company protocol.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan told the court that Ninja Van trusted him to scan the items and nobody counter-checked him because he had worked there for some time.

Sheqal then reported the items as missing and took them in his work van to his mother-in-law’s house. He kept them there temporarily before moving them to his own home.

There was too much movement in Ninja Van’s warehouse, which made it difficult to trawl through closed-circuit television footage. DPP Tan added: “The difficulties in detection were also exacerbated by the fact that the stolen items were fairly small.”

Sheqal eventually confessed to the police when they confronted him with Ninja Van’s screenings of missing items.

He led officers to his home, where they seized more than 100 items he had taken. The total value came up to at least S$34,035.

The items included an Emporio Armani watch, Fujifilm Instax mini sheets, a mobile phone worth S$699, several Samsung Galaxy tablets and phones, and a camera worth S$1,289.

Sheqal could have been jailed for up to seven years or fined, or both. — TODAY