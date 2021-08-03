Covid-19: 10 new clusters reported in Singapore, all linked to different individuals

In total, there are now 93 active Covid-19 clusters in Singapore, ranging between three and 1,072 infections. ― TODAY file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 — Singapore yesterday (August 2) reported 10 new Covid-19 clusters, all of which have been linked to different individuals. In total, there are now 93 active Covid-19 clusters in Singapore, ranging between three and 1,072 infections.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that there are currently 36 patients who require oxygen support to help them breathe, one more from the day before.

In addition, there are seven patients who are in critical condition.

“Four among these 43 cases are fully vaccinated. Of these, three require oxygen supplementation while one requires ICU care as they have underlying medical conditions. Thirty-one seniors above 60 years (old), of whom 28 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, have fallen very ill,” said MoH.

Over the last 28 days, 61 local cases required oxygen support, were admitted to ICU or died.

“Thirty-seven were unvaccinated, 20 were partially vaccinated and four were fully vaccinated,” said MoH.

There are 602 Covid-19 patients who are in hospital as of yesterday.

In a separate statement yesterday, MoH said that they have concluded the Covid-19 testing for residents of Block 556 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

“So far, 520 individuals have been found to be negative for Covid-19 infection while 11 tested positive for Covid-19 infection, with one pending result,” said MoH.

Covid-19 cases

Earlier yesterday, MoH said that Singapore recorded 106 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 25 unlinked cases.

Of the 106 cases, 65 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another 16 infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases are seven seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

Besides the locally transmitted cases, there were five imported cases, making a total of 111 new Covid-19 cases confirmed yesterday.

The imported cases had been isolated on arrival in Singapore. Three cases were detected upon arrival and the remaining two developed the disease during stay-home notice or isolation.

Twenty-four of the new cases yesterday have been linked to the Jurong Fishery Port, bringing the tally to 1,072.

Overall, MoH said that the number of new cases in the community has gone down from 1,021 in the week before to 835 in the past week.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has, however, more than doubled from 133 in the week before to 276 in the past week.

Singapore’s coronavirus total stands at 65,213 cases.

Vaccinations

As of Sunday, MoH said that 62 per cent of the population had completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, while 77 per cent had received at least one dose.

In addition, 107,730 doses of Sinovac vaccines had been administered as of Sunday, covering 74,935 people. ― TODAY