KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Homes sparkle with decorations, families gather for hearty meals, gifts are exchanged, and friends come together in festive cheer.

Once again, the joyful season of Christmas is here — a celebration that began as a Christian tradition but has since grown into a cherished cultural event embraced by people of all backgrounds.

Across the country, the air fills with the sounds and scents of the season: laughter, carols, the aroma of roasted delights, and the warm glow of twinkling lights.

Amid these many festivities, one tradition endures every year: the beloved Christmas tree, appearing in homes, shops, and public spaces alike.

For those who do not celebrate, it may raise a simple question: why do so many put up a Christmas tree, and why does it hold such a central place in the season?

A family gathers to snap photos by the dazzling Christmas decor at Ipoh Parade December 21, 2023. — Picture by Farhan Najib

While they may seem like mere decorations, their history runs much deeper, rooted in ancient customs and cultural traditions.

The ancient origins of the tradition

It is believed that in the 4th century, Pagans admired evergreen trees because they symbolised life and endurance during the darkest part of winter. To them, the evergreen’s ability to remain green year-round represented hope, strength, and renewal, so they brought branches or trees indoors to decorate.

The Romans also used evergreens during Saturnalia, a winter festival filled with feasting, gift-giving, and decorative displays that closely resemble some Christmas traditions we know today.

The modern Christmas tree, however, is believed to have originated in 16th and 17th century Germany.

Christian families would bring fir trees into their homes to celebrate the festive season, turning the evergreen into a symbol of joy and faith.

Martin Luther, a German priest and theologian, is often credited with being the first to add candles to the branches, creating the warm, glowing effect that later became iconic.

Initially, the tradition was not widely accepted in the United Kingdom or America due to its pagan associations.

That changed dramatically in 1846, when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert released an illustration of their family gathered around a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

The public embraced the idea, and the Christmas tree quickly became a beloved and widespread symbol of the season.

The New York Stock Exchange Christmas Tree outside of the NYSE in New York December 11, 2025. — Reuters pic

Today, people put up Christmas trees not only for decoration but also because they represent centuries of history, cultural blending, and the universal themes of hope, life, and togetherness.

Is putting up Christmas trees as popular in Malaysia?

You only need to visit a few shopping centres during the festive season — such as Mid Valley Megamall, Pavilion Bukit Bintang, or KLCC — to see how prominently Christmas trees are displayed.

Every year, trees are put up and beautifully decorated, with many travelling from across the country just to take photos in front of these elaborate festive installations.

Malaysians also bring the tradition into their homes, putting up Christmas trees with their families, Malay Mail found.

Hanna Vinisha, 27, a content creator, said that putting up the Christmas tree is a cherished time for family bonding.

“We love putting up our Christmas tree together and just have fun while doing it.

“Interestingly, it doesn’t start when you decorate the tree, but from the moment we come together to decide how we want to decorate it, the process of buying the decor together, and of course, finally putting the tree up,” she explained.

She explained that her family sets up a Christmas tree not just for decoration, but as a symbol of gratitude to Jesus and God.

The star on top represents hope for a better tomorrow. The ornaments, lights, and tinsel reflect God’s goodness and the idea that goodness follows hope. And the gifts beneath the tree remind them that blessings — big or small, expected or not — are personal gifts from God.

Victor Cheow, 27, payment specialist, shared a similar sentiment, describing the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree at home as time well spent with his parents, a tradition he has been enjoying since he was seven.

Sook Yee, 40, special admin executive, added, “We put up the Christmas tree every year because it’s a tradition that draws our family closer in the sweetest way.

“As we decorate the tree, we’re reminded not only of the memories we’ve collected over the years, but also of the heart of Christmas itself.

“For us, the tree is a beautiful reminder of Jesus — His love, His light, and the joy He brings into our lives.

“Decorating it together fills our home with warmth, laughter, and gratitude, and it reminds us of how blessed we are to share this season as a family,” she concluded.

Christmas is a tradition that has endured for centuries and continues to bring people together not just in Malaysia, but across the world.

A shopper smiles for a selfie in front of the Christmas tree. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Beyond the twinkling trees and festive decorations, it is a time to cherish loved ones, create lasting memories, and pause to reflect on the blessings and gratitude the year has brought.