KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 (Bernama) -- The ringgit opened slightly higher against the US dollar on Friday, holding at the 4.08 level, supported by growing expectations of a softer US monetary policy outlook and recent global central bank developments.

At 8 am, the ringgit strengthened to 4.0820/0940 against the US dollar from 4.0840/0880 at Thursday’s close.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said expectations of an interest rate cut in 2026 have been gaining traction following softer-than-expected US inflation data.

It was reported that US inflation in November came in below expectations at 2.7 per cent, compared with consensus estimates of 3.1 per cent. Similarly, core inflation moderated to 2.6 per cent from 3.0 per cent in September.

"Having said that, October’s data point was not available due to a government shutdown which occurred for 43 days beginning in October, resulting in the inability to compute sequential data points such as month-on-month figures,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, he said global monetary policy signals were mixed, with the Bank of England having cut its bank rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 per cent, marking its fourth reduction this year amid persistent moderation in inflation.

In contrast, the European Central Bank kept its policy rate unchanged following an upbeat assessment of growth and inflation next year.

"Despite the softer US inflation, the US Dollar Index rose 0.07 per cent to 98.441 points overnight, while the ringgit closed 0.09 per cent higher on Thursday, outperforming most Asian peers.

"Perhaps today the ringgit might test a breach of the RM4.08 level, as the case for a lower US federal fund rate in 2026 is building up,” he added.

At the opening, the ringgit traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the British pound to 5.4629/4790 from 5.4513/4567 at Thursday’s close and fell against the Japanese yen to 2.6234/6313 from 2.6188/6217, but edged up against the euro to 4