KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — A social media photo posted by Finland’s delegate to last month’s Miss Universe pageant has ignited widespread backlash across East Asia, spilling into Finnish politics and even affecting the country’s flag carrier, according to the BBC.

Sarah Dzafce, 22, who represented Finland at the pageant held in Thailand, uploaded an Instagram photo showing her pulling the corners of her eyes, accompanied by the caption “eating with a Chinese”.

The gesture is commonly viewed as racist and disrespectful towards East Asians, and the post quickly went viral, drawing condemnation in Japan, South Korea and China.

The backlash escalated to the point where Dzafce was stripped of her Miss Finland crown, with the Miss Finland Organisation calling the decision “difficult but necessary”.

“Miss Finland holds a position of role-model status, which requires respecting all people regardless of their origin, background, or appearance,” the organisation said.

“We are deeply sorry for the harm these events have caused. Especially to the Asian community, but also to everyone affected. Racism is never acceptable in any form.”

Finland’s prime minister, Petteri Orpo, intervened on Monday, describing the gesture as “thoughtless and stupid” and saying the controversy that followed was “damaging” to the country’s image.

Dzafce has denied racist intent, claiming the gesture was a reaction to a headache during dinner and that a friend had added the offensive caption to the December 11 post without her consent, according to Finnish tabloid Ilta-Sanomat.

She later apologised on Instagram, acknowledging the harm caused.

“That was not my intention in any way… One of the most important things for me is respect for people, their backgrounds and differences,” she wrote, adding that the photo had “caused ill will in many people”.

Her apology, written in Finnish, drew further criticism online, with some calling it insincere.

One person commented: “That was uncalled for, Asian people didn’t do anything to you… We [are] still disappointed in you.”

The controversy widened after two Finnish right-wing MPs, Juho Eerola and Kaisa Garedew, posted photos of themselves mimicking the same gesture in what they said was support for Dzafce.

Both later deleted their posts following public outcry.

Eerola apologised, saying he believed Dzafce had faced “disproportionately harsh punishment”.

Prime Minister Orpo condemned the MPs’ actions as “childish”, adding that lawmakers should set an example of proper conduct. The Finns Party is now deliberating whether the two MPs should face sanctions, local media reported.

Finnair also became embroiled in the fallout, telling public broadcaster Yle that the episode had affected the airline, including calls for tourists to boycott Finland.

“The statements or posts mentioned by some Finnish members of parliament do not represent the values of Finnair,” the airline wrote on its Japanese X account on Tuesday.

“As an airline supported by employees from diverse backgrounds and customers around the world, we promise to welcome everyone with respect.”

In Japan, a Japanese man living in Finland launched a petition calling for an investigation into anti-Asian discrimination, which had gathered more than 7,000 signatures by Sunday evening, according to Asahi Shimbun.

The Finnish embassy in Japan said it had received “numerous opinions and questions” over Finland’s efforts to tackle racism.

“Racism remains a challenge in Finnish society, and its resolution requires continuous and resolute efforts,” the embassy said in an X post earlier this week.

The episode has drawn further attention in Japan, South Korea and China, becoming an international flashpoint and an unwelcome aftershock of a Miss Universe pageant in Thailand that had already been marred by walkouts and allegations of rigging, the BBC reported.