PUTRAJAYA, Dec 19 — The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has received a total of 1,920 complaints to date over alleged animal neglect at a veterinary clinic in Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya.

In a statement today, it said the Selangor DVS enforcement team has taken further action under Section 112 of the Penal Code by summoning the individual suspected of involvement to its office to record a statement.

“Investigations will continue with efforts to identify and trace additional witnesses who may assist the probe based on viral video footage circulating online,” it said.

On Wednesday, Selangor DVS said an inspection by its Animal Welfare Officers team at the premises discovered the carcasses of a cat and a dog in separate cages.

Both carcasses were sent to the Central Zone Veterinary Laboratory in Salak Tinggi, Sepang, for post-mortem examinations.

Earlier, videos and images showing a dead dog and cat at a poorly maintained veterinary clinic in Damansara Damai, Selangor, went viral on social media. — Bernama