KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for several states and territories, including Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak, Sabah, and the Federal Territory of Labuan, until 12pm today (Friday, December 19).

According to a post on MetMalaysia’s official Facebook page, heavy rain, strong winds and lightning are expected across the affected areas, including Perak (Manjung, Perak Tengah, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak), Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Klang, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat, Sepang), as well as Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban), Sarawak (Kuching, Samarahan and Asajaya), Sabah (Sandakan, Telupid, Beluran, Kudat, Pitas), and Labuan.

MetMalaysia said a thunderstorm warning is issued when signs indicate intense rainfall exceeding 20mm per hour that is occurring or expected to last more than an hour.

Each short-term warning is valid for up to six hours from the time it is issued.

The alert was released at 8.55am today.