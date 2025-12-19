KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — National men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong–Tee Kai Wun revived their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals after defeating Taiwan’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh–Wang Chi Lin in their second Group A match in Hangzhou, China today.

In the match held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, Wei Chong–Kai Wun secured a straight-sets victory, winning 21–18, 21–19 in 34 minutes.

This marked the first win for the national pair in the tournament after losing their opening match yesterday.

Wei Chong–Kai Wun face a tough task tomorrow as they go up against the world number one pair from South Korea, Kim Won Ho–Seo Seung Jae, in their final Group A fixture.

Meanwhile, national number one pair Aaron Chia–Soh Wooi Yik faced a different fate, losing to China’s Liang Wei Keng–Wang Chang 14–21, 18–21 in a 44-minute encounter.

Following this result, Aaron–Wooi Yik must win their match tomorrow against India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

According to the tournament format, the top two pairs from each group will advance to the semi-finals scheduled for this Saturday. — Bernama